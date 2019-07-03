June 12, 1935 ~ July 1, 2019
LAYTON - Reed Young Watts, 84, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 12, 1935, the son of William Taylor and Grace Davis Watts.
Reed married Dorene Stimpson on June 22, 1959, in Reno, Nevada.
He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict.
Reed was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He enjoyed golfing and was a Civil War enthusiast.
Surviving are his wife Dorene, four children, Suzanne (Ron) Flynn, Jill (Roger) Harris, Curtis Watts, Christopher Watts, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, siblings and three grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Cascade Springs Hospice and a special thank you to Robyn Murphey for the care given to Reed.
Friends may visit family Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
