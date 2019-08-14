October 27, 1931 ~ July 21, 2019
Regina Bierwert-Monson, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on July 21, 2019, in Layton, UT. She was born October 27, 1931, in Poland. She married John S. Bierwert on February 4, 1961, in Germany. They were married for 25 years prior to his passing on April 2, 1986. She later married William Art Monson on September 20, 1988. He later passed away on June 28, 1992.
Our grandma enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, camping and fishing. She especially enjoyed China Meadows. She was very talented at quilting, knitting, crocheting and embroidery. She also enjoyed making jam every fall and making her mom's Christmas cookies during the holidays.
She loved her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She had a special bond with two of her grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a daughter-in-law. We were always referred to as "her girls".
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints and held many callings throughout her life. We would like to thank her ward family, friends and neighbors for all they have done for her through the years.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Woodland Park in Farmington, 300 South 200 East Farmington, UT.