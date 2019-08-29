January 13, 1932 ~ August 27, 2019
Renae Ballinger Hansen, 87, passed away August 27, 2019, at The Gables Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility in Brigham City, UT with her family by her side. She was born January 13, 1932, in Ogden, UT to Gerald John and Marion Elizabeth McFarland Ballinger. She married Howard N. Hansen on April 11, 1952, in the Logan LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2008.
She grew up in Ogden, UT where she attended Dee Elementary, Mound Fort Junior High and graduated from Ogden High School. After her marriage to Howard, they made their home in Mantua where they raised their five children. Following Howard's retirement, they moved to Brigham City.
Renae worked many jobs throughout her life including: the IRS, Registrar at the Intermountain Indian School, the Box Elder School Lunch Program, accountant at the corporate office of Flying J and Hamilton Drug. It was when she was working at the Ogden Arsenal where she would help new employees process paperwork that she met her future husband Howard.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Relief Society Presidency, as a Primary Teacher and as a Temple Worker in Ogden LDS Temple. She especially enjoyed working in the Name Extraction Program and serving a mission with her Husband at the Bishop's Store House in Brigham City.
Renae loved to volunteer at the Senior Center and at Mountain View Elementary where she helped many children learn to read. She enjoyed walking, reading, word search puzzles and creating a lifetime of memories of scrap books for her children and grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and especially being "Grandma Great".
She is survived by her Children: Denise Hansen Barker (David), Mark Hansen (Tammy), Bruce Hansen (Kris); Daughters-in-law: Kathy Hansen Gifford and Diana Hansen Mund; Sister: Carolyn Oborn; 20 Grandchildren and 48 Great Grandchildren with one more on the way. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband; Sons: Paul and Scott Hansen; Grandson: Trent Thinnes and Brother: Jerry Ballinger.
The family would like to express appreciation to The Gables Staff for their love and care given to Renae the past two years.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mountain View Ward Chapel 105 Fishburn Drive, Brigham City, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT and at the church Friday from 9:30-10:30a.m. Interment will follow in the Mantua Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at: