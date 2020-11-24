Renate Buttars Nov 24, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Renate ButtarsRenate Buttars, 76, passed away November 18, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesDavis School District will continue to abide by state threshold in face of 11 school closuresOgden portrait photographer arrested on charges of sexually abusing clientsRaising Cane's set to launch several Utah locations in 2021, including first in ProvoWest Haven traffic stop results in aggravated-kidnapping arrestOgden's planned revitalization of former Hostess factory site downtown inching toward realityGina Whitaker RussellKerry Gibson, former Utah ag commissioner, focus of scathing state auditor's reportRed, white home that housed State Farm agency retired as business heads down road7-month-old girl suffers multiple fractures, cuts; father arrestedScott Russell +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Weber State releases annual Clery report, sees rise in stalking and domestic violence Harrisville man's musical thank-you to COVID-19 caretakers garners national response Utah winter prep sports will proceed with regular, required COVID testing; here's how it will work Trial ordered for man charged with killing Layton teen in fight over marijuana Utah Jazz turn on Dark Mode for new red gradient city edition jerseys Ogden man arrested after vandalism, apology note and shooting Utah moves back to COVID-19 Transmission Index, 26 counties classified ‘high’ Brother sues Weber County Jail over inmate's 2017 death on suicide watch