February 25, 1934 ~ January 19, 2020
Renate G. Angst, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home in Layton, UT on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born on 25 February 1934 in Eschwege, Germany to Otto H. Wiegler and Gerda E. Wiegler.
She was married to Ruben H. Angst (deceased). She is survived by her children, Virginia A. Street (Jim), Rudolf B. Angst (Mimi) & Christina E. Kight, (Larry), her sister Erdmute E. Yochem and her loving cats.
At her request there will not be a service. The family would like to give a special thanks to Cascade Springs Home Health & Hospice for their exceptional care. In Lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to A New Beginning Animal Rescue at: