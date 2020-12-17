Renee C. Mikkelsen
June 22, 1930 ~ December 9, 2020
Shirley Renee Colby Mikkelsen passed away December 9, 2020, from complications of Covid 19. Renee was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo G. Mikkelsen, one son Kimm V (Brandon) Mikkelsen, and one brother Kenneth (Arlene) Colby.
Renee was born June 22, 1930, in Shelley, Idaho, to Isaac J. "Jack" Colby and Delia B. Madsen. She spent her childhood in Wilson Lane, West 21st Street, across from Wilson Elementary.
Renee met Leo G. Mikkelsen in early 1947. They were married on Memorial Day, May 30, 1947. Together they had four children, Terry L. and Peggy Mikkelsen, Susan R. and Pat Vogel, Kimm V. Mikkelsen (deceased) and Melanie D. Dabel. On January 29, 1959 they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. They were married for 51 years.
Renee is survived by three brothers, Darwin Colby, Grand Junction, CO; Melvey and Sherly Colby, Palm Springs, CA; and Ron Colby, Farr West, UT. She has 3 children (1 deceased), 8 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren (2 deceased), and 12.333 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
We want to thank Chancellor Gardens staff for the years Renee spent in their care. Also thank you to the nurses with Brio Hospice.
Services will be livestreamed under Renee's obituary and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.