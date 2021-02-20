Rex Lowary Babbitt
September 1, 1928 ~ February 17, 2021
Rex Lowary Babbitt, 92, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his home.
He was born September 1, 1928 in Weston, South Dakota to Marion James and Alice Lowary Babbitt.
He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Navy.
On November 7, 1959, Rex married Hazel L. Skeem in Manti, Utah.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully in several different callings.
He worked as an electrician at Hill Air Force Base and owned his own electric company.
Rex was a stamp collector. He made any excuse to eat ice cream. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He was very involved with Scouting and helping family members to receive their Eagle Scout awards.
Rex is survived by his wife, Hazel, Hooper; their children, Steve (Kelly) Babbitt, Medford, OR; Kathy Babbitt, Hooper; Elizabeth Turner, Roy; eight grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Joe Babbitt, John Babbitt, Jay Babbitt, and three sisters, Susan Griffen, Irene Ecker, and Shirley Babbitt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Kenneth Babbitt, Richard Babbitt, and two sisters, Bernice Awmiller and Doris Paterson.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Rocky Mountain Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com