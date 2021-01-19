September 14, 1946-January 12, 2021
On the morning of January 12, 2021, Rex Stockton Judkins passed away encompassed in love in his home with his devoted wife, Karen Lee Judkins, by his side.
Rex was born in Pocatello, Idaho on September 14, 1946 to Leo and Helen Judkins. He had three siblings, Claire Judkins, Vicky Miller (Mike) and Ed Judkins (Sharron).
Rex joined hands with the love of his life, Karen Lee, on November 5th, 1965. They were a perfect example of unconditional love for over 55 years. Rex graduated from Weber High in 1964 and he later served in the National Guard. He worked at Thiokol for several years and retired from Hill Air Force Base. During his younger years when Rex was not working hard to provide for his family he enjoyed hunting, riding his Gold Wing Motorcycle, fishing, and camping.
He looked forward to time spent with his kids at Little Lyman Lake.
Rex and Lee raised four beautiful children together, Corey (Janis), Cody, Cortney (Warren) and Coundy (Jeremy).
In 1992, he took on his most cherished role as "Papa" after his first grandchild was born. Over the years he was given seven exceptionally unique grandchildren: Braxten (Sydney), Shaila (Tory), Jaxon (Katy), Shaden (Vicky), Eric, Lauren (Dillen), Wyley, and Lilli. To his overwhelming excitement, his calling as "Pabuck" did not end there- he was blessed with four great grandbabies, Lane, Braylin, Forrest and Madelyn and several grand puppies. With two soon-to-be-born great-granddaughters still up in heaven, we know that Papa was the first to embrace them.
Splurging on a fried chicken picnic on sunny days at the trout farm was one of his favorite family activities. From super soaker water fights to RV cars, Papa always supplied the fun. The grandkids knew that if the parents said no, all they had to say was "Papa get it" and he always did.
His acceptance, patience, and occasional inappropriate sense of humor made him the heart of our family. His love knew no bounds and he constantly expressed that to each one of us. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Claire and loyal companion Ginger.
Online condolences may be made at www.providentfuneralhome.com.