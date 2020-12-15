Rex W. Thompson
1931 - 2020
Rex Wells Thompson was born November 14, 1931, in Ogden, Utah - the son of Daniel Wells and Mary Elva Thompson. Rex was welcomed into the loving arms of his Father in Heaven and joyously reunited with the love of his life, LuJean on December 14, 2020. They were married September 12, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Rex was a wonderful man, with a witty personality, a twinkle in his eye, always looking forward to the next potential tease, joke or just a good laugh. The stories of his youth would leave you laughing one minute and the next, wondering how he ever survived. At a young age, Rex learned the value of hard work that included many responsibilities on the milk farm where he milked 20 cows by hand every morning before school and again at night.
Rex graduated from Weber High School in 1949. After high school, Rex was employed by Cream O' Weber Dairy where he worked side by side with his dad for a few years. He secured a position with the Mountain Fuel Supply Company, where he retired after 35 years of service. Never one to shirk his responsibilities, Rex would also work 3 to 4 additional jobs, to ensure his family was adequately taken care of and their needs were met.
He was a wonderful son, husband, caring father, loving grandfather, and great-grandfather and so much more. His family always knew dad was looking out for them and doing his best to make sure their lives were filled with a variety of experiences and exciting adventures. Rex and LuJean had many memorable experiences and fun times with dear friends at Sunridge, motorcycle trips, snow mobiling adventures and traveling in their fifth wheel. When the smell of fall was in the air, the hunting preparations began. There were many memories and stories with his dad, brothers, friends and his favorite partners - his boys. What happened on the mountain stayed on the mountain.
As a family, we knew our dad could do most anything he put his mind to doing. He was a horseman, farmer, fixer, carpenter, handyman, repairman, artist, craftsman, baker, canner, cleaner and an overall remarkable person with skills and traits that will be sorely missed.
Our sweet dad meant the world to us. He was the kind of father who loved his children unconditionally and told us so often, he taught by example, spent valuable time with his children and grandchildren, sacrificed to make sure his family had many fun vacations and time together. We are forever and eternally grateful for him and all he has done for us.
Rex has a testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he faithfully served in any capacity he was called to do. He appreciated the opportunity to serve others, which he did throughout his entire life.
He is survived by his children, Debbie Smith (Carey), Pam Higginson (Rob), Owen Thompson (Lisa) and Justin Thompson; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lois Jeffs (Steve) and Glen Thompson (Janet). He was preceded in death by his wife LuJean McBride Thompson, his parents, and brother Jay Thompson (Ann), son-in-law Greg Rhodes, grandson Landon Sparks, great-grandchildren, Quincy Higginson and Bronson Johnson, and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT. A viewing will be held, December 16, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral services. Interment will be in the Eden Meadow View Cemetery.
Services will be livestreamed by going to Rex's obituary on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com condolences may also be sent to the family here.