Rhea Malone
September 11, 1943 ~ December 14, 2020
Rhea Lou Pebley Malone, 77, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah. She was born September 11, 1943 at the old Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. She was the third of nine children born to Kenneth Pebley and Adella Westbroek. She graduated from Bonneville High School.
She married Michael Douglas Malone on May 5, 1961 in South Weber, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple.
Her calling in life was to be a mother and we were blessed to have her as a mother. She had a special connection with children, especially babies, and would hold them and love them any chance she could. She had a daycare in our home and loved those children as though they were her own. Mom had fond memories of singing with her brothers and sisters in their bluegrass band. She played a mean gutbucket. Mom endured many health issues, but she always put others before herself. She was beautiful, selfless, and a true disciple of Christ. She loved the gospel, scriptures, and had a true testimony of Jesus Christ. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and a true friend to all who met her.
Rhea is survived by her husband, Michael D. Malone; and seven children, Michael Malone Jr. (Cecilia), Jim Malone (Janet), Sharma Malone, Sherilyn Malone (Timmy Trujillo), Marianne Illum (Codey), Michelle Byram, and Shaun Malone (Emma); 22 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. She is also survived by her siblings, Larry Pebley, Connie Connell (Rick), Bonnie Maynard, Marv Pebley (Sue), Kent Pebley, and Christine Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Randy Pebley; sister, Dolly Berryman; and grandson, Drew Bennett Malone.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Bonnie, Wendy, Gabby, Makenzie, and Dr. Barker of Intermountain Hospice for taking such good care of mom.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Boulevard. Friends may visit with family on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, December 18 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
