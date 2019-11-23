September 18, 1965 ~ November 20, 2019
It's with the heaviest of hearts we announce our beloved daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and friend, Rhonda K. Robins passed away November 20, 2019, unexpectedly after a short illness.
She was born September 18, 1965, to Garland Kay Miller, and Ilene Bingham in Ogden, Utah.
She married Blake Robins. From this union they had two daughters. They were later divorced but remained close friends. She worked for Internal Revenue Service for many years.
She is survived by her daughters Ashley Robins, and Kami (Issac) Hess. Grandsons Beckham and Oaken Hess, Mother Ilene Lee, sisters Brenda (Bobby) Robley, Teresa Wheelwright, and Angie Furgeson, brothers Kevin Miller and Brady Lee, and many nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her father Garland Miller, and infant son Tyson.
Rhonda was compassionate, caring, and had a loving spirit. She taught us throughout life the most important thing, no matter what you're going through, is to pause for a moment, reach out to others in need, and to show them they're loved. Her sweet spirit will be missed more than words can do justice.
Services will be Tuesday November 26, 2019, at Premier Funeral home in Roy, 5335 S. 1950 W, visiting at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Plain City Cemetery.