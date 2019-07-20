February 13, 1958 ~ July 17, 2019
Rhonda Louise Brimhall, 61, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 13, 1958, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Marion and Tenna Rae Johnson Jeppsen. Rhonda attended Ogden City Schools and graduated from Ogden High School.
She had a passion for working on nails and owned and operated Perfectly Polished. Rhonda loved spending time with the Girl Scouts as their Brownie Leader. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, rock painting, gardening, and playing video games.
Rhonda married her best friend, Sidney James Brimhall, on July 10, in Ogden, and enjoyed 35 years together.
Rhonda is survived by her loving husband, Sidney James Brimhall of Ogden; son, Kevin Jeppsen of Ogden; daughters, Season Marie Jeppsen (Ben) of Ogden and Chelsey Yvonne Brimhall (Jason) of Ogden; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and sister, Cheryl Stocks. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
