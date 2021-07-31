Ricardo Trujillo Jul 31, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ricardo TrujilloRicardo Trujillo, 64, passed away July 20, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesAnnie’s Diner continues its legacy with new ownerHow to stop spam texts that are sent to your deviceRonnie Wells WiddisonNorth Ogden man stops watering his lawn, calls on others to join in to save waterMan critically injured in dirt bike crash on Weber County trailHooper family shocked by 'racist' letter, hosting party to defuse situationSecond fire in a year hits car parts recycling site in OgdenPenalties possible after target shooting causes wildfire in Snowbasin areaStephanie ChristiansenPair of LDS missionaries, 1 from Box Elder County, die in New Mexico car crash +24 Multimedia editor's pick Best in the business recognized at Ogden-Weber Chamber gala Apr 16, 2021 0 The Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Gala on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Peery's Egyptian Theater. Latest News Volunteer opportunities available at local organizations Entry level 2021 Mercedes GLA leaves a lasting impression Girls soccer preview: St. Joseph, which returns 8 starters from high-scoring team, has big goals for 2021 John Curtis gives bipartisan Congressional Energy Storage Caucus a charge North Ogden murder suspect pleads guilty in federal drug case Ogden police officer gets new truck for being First Responder of the Year EXPLAINER: Utah has $150M for rent help, but market tight Family relieved about guilty plea but wants maximum sentence against their daughter's killer