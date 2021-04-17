Richard A Fleming
September 6, 1945 ~ April 12, 2021
"Rich - Papa"
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. He passed away peacefully at home after many health issues over the last several years.
Rich was born September 6, 1945 to Richard H. and Mary Williams Fleming in Ogden, Utah. He lived on 16th Street as a young boy and his family later moved to Pleasant View.
He went to Weber County Schools and graduated from Weber High School where he played football and took third in State at Wrestling.
Rich was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was called on a mission and served in the North Western States. After returning from his mission, he was drafted into the Army. He served in Vietnam from June of 67 to June of 68. While there he was a door gunner on a helicopter gunship. This is where he met his best friend Skip.
He received numerous medals. Twenty-two air medals, the distinguished flying cross and sharpshooter medal. After Vietnam he was sent to Fort Ord, California as a 54th M.P. for four months as a prison escort for the Army and then received an honorable discharge.
He married Marjorie Trujillo in 1970 and they had two children, Monette and Shane Fleming. They were later divorced.
Rich started working in the construction business with Child's Brothers. He then later started his own business, R.A. Fleming Construction.
He married Patricia Wayment in 1978 and they had two daughters, Alyssa and Sheena.
Rich was a big man with a big heart and loved helping people. He made many, many friends through his work.
His work was his hobby. He loved digging in the dirt and running machinery. He loved to go camping with his family and 4-wheeling. He loved going to breakfast once a month with his Vietnam buddies. He loved having his kids around and adored his grandchildren.
Rich is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Monette Fleming, Shane (Michelle) Fleming, Alyssa Fleming (Andy Winkler), and Sheena (Josh) Harris; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his sisters, Myra (Ken) Tams, Nancy (Rusty) Hill, and Sue Ropelato; and brother, Kent (Janette) Fleming. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Mike Tams.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.