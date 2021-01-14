May 29, 1982 — January 5, 2021
In loving memory of Richard Alan Gobel Jr. born 5-29-1982 in Twin Falls Idaho to Richard Alan Gobel Sr. and Nannette Joyce Gobel of North Carolina he is survived by his stepmother Paige Gobel, 3 sisters Rebecka Gobel Chavez, Robyn Gobel, Niccole Gobel 2 brothers Derrick Gobel, Eric Gobel, 12 nieces and one nephew who he loved dearly.
R.I.P I may be gone but please don't cry, Death is not the last goodbye, Death released me of my pain. There will come a day when we all will meet again, don't be blue & don't be sad, just think back to the fun we had. I'm always here you don't see me, but I see you, my spirit is free and my wings are clean. Just know I'm matching all of you step by step guiding you through darkness into the light so please don't cry for me, cause I am by God's side.