June 6, 1943 ~ July 25, 2019
Richard Albert Pfaff, 76, passed away Thursday July 25, 2019. He was born June 6, 1943, to Beatrice and Edward Pfaff in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. He served in the German South LDS Mission, and attended BYU where he met and married the love of his life, Linda in The Salt Lake Temple in 1969. Together, they have three children, Angela (John) Hubbell, Aaron (Tamara), and Adam (Millie).
Richard was a lifelong member of the BSA, and loved serving in the Rotary and Lions Clubs. He is survived by his wife, children, ten grandchildren, a sister and a brother, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 ? 36th St., Ogden, UT on Wednesday July 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., and again Wednesday morning from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: