April 26, 1952 — January 14, 2021
Richard Anthony Ledesma, 68, passed away suddenly January 14, 2021 in Coos Bay, Oregon.
He was born April 26, 1952 in Ogden, Utah to Tony V. and Margaret C. (Silva) Ledesma. He was an amazing son, brother, a loving husband and devoted father. He was the best a kid could ask for.
He met Mae Sadanga in Kailua, Hawaii, they were married in 1979 and had one daughter, Brandy Jo and later divorced. He met and married Wendi Watanabe of Roy, Utah in 1983. They had one daughter, Amber Michelle and later divorced. He then found his true love, Annette T. (McCracken). They were later married November 7, 1991 in Ogden, Utah. He also had another daughter, Brandy Joe.
He was a painter and truck driver by trade. He also worked on the oil fields in Wyoming. He was an avid mechanic and loved playing in the band in his earlier years. He loved making people laugh and telling stories of his time on the road. He will be deeply missed, especially his granddaughters who loved spending time with their papa.
He enjoyed meeting and getting to know Bishop John Mathews and Bro. Kelly Preece and enjoyed his friendship with Scott VanLeeuwen.
He is survived by Annette Ledesma (wife); Margaret Ledesma (mother); Michael Ledesma (brother), Steven (Pat Becker) Ledesma (brother); Brandy Jo (daughter); Brandy Joe (daughter), Amber (Justin) Nance (daughter); Kalaya Nance (granddaughter) and Alice Nance (granddaughter)
He was preceded in death by Tony (father); Sharron (step-mother); grandparents and Roger Martin (best friend).
We would like to send a special thanks to Bay Cities Ambulance & EMS services. Dr. Cely, her team and staff members at Bay Area Hospital.
He was an organ donor and wished to be cremated. There will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
