Richard Bowman

August 25, 1930 ~ November 20, 2019
Richard was born in York, PA on August 25, 1930 to Ernest Bowman and Alverta Siem. He married Barbara Grusonik, the love of his life, on September 4, 1954 at the St. Rose Lima Catholic Church in Layton, Utah.
They had been married for 63 years until the time of her death on April 11, 2017.
Richard joined the Air Force and served from 1950-1954, and was ranked staff Sargent.
He served in Japan. He was stationed at Hill Field in Layton, Utah and lived there until April 2019 when he moved to Chagrin falls, OH, to live nearby his family.
He attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church of Layton, Utah. He was always making jokes, and being funny. He would always joke with the waitress and ask for a Big Mac at any restaurant he went to.
He was always building and fixing things in his garage. He was also very dedicated to his wife, and was always by her side. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Sam) Foster, granddaughter; Jennifer Foster, and great granddaughter; Zoey Murtha. Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Bowman.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch 1718 Combe road So. Ogden, Utah.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy Utah.
