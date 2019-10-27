Our beloved son, brother, father and friend passed away too soon.
Richard Brent Hultz was born on February 9, 1979, to Tammy Griffith and Robert Bruce Ore in Brigham City, Utah alongside his twin brother Robert Hultz.
He is survived by his mother, Tammy Griffith (Richard) and his father, Bruce Ore; brothers: Robert Hultz (Honey), Jason Hultz, Jeremy Hultz and Bob Ore; sisters, Holly Christensen (James), Carly Watkins and Katey Devine; and his grandmother, Karen Hultz.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the stake center located at 626 E 2600 N, North Ogden, Utah. There will be a small gathering from 10 to 10:45 a.m. before the services in lieu of a viewing. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: