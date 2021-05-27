Richard Brent Little
October 8, 1941 ~ February 13, 2021
OGDEN, UT-Richard Brent Little passed away on February 13, 2021 after a year long battle of cancer. He was born on October 8, 1941 in Ogden, UT, the son of Frank E. and Wilma Betteridge Little. He graduated from Ogden High School and BYU.
Richard married Diane Nelson.
He was an educator and enjoyed teaching French and Spanish for 39 years. Richard was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served many positions including serving a French Mission.
Richard is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Gordon (Marie), Jon, Annie (Marcus) Femrite, Seth (Lindsay); stepchildren, Tom Jeppe, Tonya Rogers; one sister and two brothers, Sharon (David) Bennion, Ken (Dixie) Little and Greg; 15 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, "Ted."
An informal celebration of life will be held at the Little home on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 11 to 1 p.m. with a light brunch buffet.
