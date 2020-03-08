Richard Carlys Watkins, Sr., 82, of Layton, Utah, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Kay (Baker) Watkins. Born in Medford, Oregon, he was the son of the late Carlys Z. and Juanita B. (Bates) Watkins.
Richard worked for Western Union and for a contractor at Hill Air Force Base before retiring and relocating to his native Oregon where he spent most of the past 13 years. He proudly served in the U. S. Air Force for his active duty service. Later in life, he served 17 years in the U. S. Navy Reserves retiring in 1997. His hobbies included sailing, playing trombone in community bands, and finding creative simple solutions for every day needs around the house.
He leaves his brother, Darrell Watkins; his daughter, Valeria K. Johns and her husband, Steve; his sons, Richard C. Watkins, Jr. and his wife, Marilyn, Donald E. Watkins, and Curtis J. Watkins and his wife, Ginger; his 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Yvonne S. Hajny, and his granddaughter, Marcia J. Watkins.
His body will be interred at the Utah Veterans Cemetery on a date to be determined.
The family expresses its sincere gratitude for the excellent care of Richard provided by the staff of Sunridge Assisted Living and Memory Care of Layton, BRiO Hospice, Home Medical Services, and Myers Mortuary of Layton. Condolences may be sent to: