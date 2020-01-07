Richard Clayton & Patricia Ann Palmer

February 9, 1956 ~ December 29, 2019
March 25, 1955 ~ December 26, 2019
Together Again
Richard Clayton Palmer, 63, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, of a broken heart following the death of his beloved Patricia Ann Palmer, 64, who passed on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Richard was born on February 9, 1956, in Ogden, Utah, the son of LaVon Page and Mary E. Benton Palmer. Patricia was born on March 25, 1955, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Gerald Harrison and Constance Santos Hardy.
Richard served in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.
The sweethearts, Richard and Patricia, were married on January 22, 1976, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They treasured 44 wonderful years and now are together again.
Richard's life was Patricia and Patricia's life was her kids. They were incredible parents and even better grandparents who deeply loved their family life as much as they loved each other. They were true soul mates.
They were members of St. Mary's Catholic Parish.
Richard and Patricia are survived by their sons, Richard Palmer, Jared Palmer, Matthew Palmer, and Louis Palmer; daughter, Theresa Palmer; 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. They were preceded in death by their granddaughter, Paizley and their parents.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
