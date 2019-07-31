August 6, 1931 ~ July 26, 2019
LAYTON ? Richard Craig Snow (87) passed away at home July 26, 2019. He was the last baby born at home in Pine Valley, Utah August 6, 1931, to Emma Seegmiller and Frank Bruce Snow. He attended Dixie schools through Dixie Jr. College. Craig served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the California South Mission where he met his future wife, LaDean Sproul Snow. They married in the St. George Temple in August 1953. After a military commitment in the Korean War, Craig returned home to attend Utah State University. He graduated in Agricultural Science then enrolled at BYU, obtaining a Masters in Education.
Craig valued his membership in the Church of Jesus Christ. He faithfully fulfilled his callings including being a young Bishop in the Leland Ward and Ogden Temple worker.
Though he dreamed of being a dairy farmer, Craig spent most of his career working for the Davis County School District. He is best known for his work mentoring boys in scouting. He donated time, money and his heart to the scouting organization. Craig was an honest, true, loyal, "Do a good deed daily" man, earning the rank of Silver Beaver. He attended scout camps yearly until he was 72 years old and assisted scores of young men to achieve the Eagle Scout rank.
He was most proud of his family and their success brought him much happiness. He is survived by five children Terry (Rick) Sheffield, Alan (Susan) Snow, Paula (Brad) Garrett, Steven (Luann) Snow and Diane (Mike) Farmer; 25 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, (Frank Snow and Ted Snow), his wife (LaDean Snow, who died in 2008) a son (Randy Bruce Snow), a granddaughter (Shantel Snow) and a great-grandson (Logan Baer).
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Layton Park Ward Chapel, 789 Wasatch Drive, Layton. Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 Crestwood Road.
Condolences may be shared at: