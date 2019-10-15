Richard D. Menlove

April 24, 1937 ~ October 10, 2019
Richard Duaine Menlove 82, our loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Brother and Friend, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Ogden Regional Hospital.
Richard was born on April 24, 1937, in Provo, Utah to Goldie and Morris Menlove.
He graduated from Provo High School. Then went on to attend BYU and then graduated from Utah State University.
Richard met the love of his life and best friend on a blind date. He married Nancy Packard on August 7, 1959, in Springville, Utah. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple for time and all eternity. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this August. They spent the first nine years of their marriage in Logan and then moved to Brigham City, where they raised their six sons.
Richard worked for Thiokol for 40 years as a computer programmer and then later as a project engineer. Through his outstanding years of service, he received many awards, including The Silver Snoopy Award. It is a special, honorable award given by NASA to the top 1% of NASA employees and or contractors each year. He received his from Astronaut, G David Lowe in 1991. He was also an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Richard had many callings and loved giving service to anyone that needed it.
Dad loved coaching his sons in both football and baseball, where he influenced so many young men to be the best they could be on and off the field. After years of coaching he decided to give refereeing a shot. He loved it. Richard also loved to golf with his Thiokol friends after retirement and any other person who would go with him. Dad and Mom spent their retirement vacationing all over the United States with amazing friends and family. He welcomed everyone with open arms and a warm smile. He was the sweetest, kindest man in the world, and he will be sorely missed. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his sweetheart and best friend Nancy and their six sons: Curt (Karen) Menlove, Phillip (Bobbi) Menlove, Cory (Alaina) Menlove, Kent (Colleen) Menlove, Mitchel (Wendy) Menlove, Russell (Wendy) Menlove, 23 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and siblings: Patty (Robert) Chapman and Jim (Becky) Menlove.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: Maurine Guercio, Ron Menlove and David Menlove.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Brigham City 19th Ward Chapel, 205 West Fishburn Dr., Brigham City, UT.
A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Church.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at:
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Diabetes Foundation at www.diabetes.org or the Juvenile Diabetes Research foundation at www.jdrf.org.
The family would like to give a special thanks to their neighbors Sheri and Chad Christensen and Trino and Toni Ranjel, and to Pleasant View Dialysis Center for their care of Dad.