Our loving father, son, brother, grandpa and friend, Richard Dee Yoder, passed away on February 26, 2020 from natural causes. Rick was born on May 12, 1953 in Ogden, Utah to Harvey J. Yoder and Beverly Jean Downs Yoder. He was raised in Ogden, Utah and attended Ogden High School.
He married Teresa Jones, they were later divorced. Rick was the father of five children, Michal, Rachall, David, John and Jess.
Rick loved riding horses, hunting, roller skating and fixing up cars. He could do many things.
Rick was preceded in death by his father and four grandsons.
He is survived by his mother, four sons; Michal, David, John & Jess (Montana); one daughter, Rachall (Idaho); 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; three brothers; Michael, Randy, Roger; two sisters; Julie Gordano and Sandra Edmund.
Rick did not want to have funeral services, instead he wanted a Celebration of Life at the Malad Summit. This will take place at a later date when all of the snow is gone.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Chapel.
