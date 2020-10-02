Richard (Dick) A. Adams
July 26, 1938 - September 29, 2020
Richard (Dick) A. Adams Jr, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Dick was born July 26, 1938 to Richard Sr. and Thelma Adams in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Ogden High School.
He married the love of his life, Betty Pace, on February 3, 1990 in South Lake Tahoe.
He is survived by his wife Betty; four daughters Vickie (Jeff) Morley, Richelle Packard, Nikki (David) Clay, Sherri Adams; one son Blane Adams; three stepchildren, Gary (Kori) Thayer, Karen (Ed) Levkulich and Jeff (Donna) Thayer; one brother Gary Adams; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 - 36th St., Ogden, UT 84403 with a family gathering at 1:00 pm
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com