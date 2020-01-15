July 17, 1941 ~ January 11, 2020
On January 11, 2020, Richard "Dick" Ralph Medsker left this world surrounded by his family, just the way he would have liked it. He died of pulmonary fibrosis.
Medsker (as many people refer to him) was born in Wichita, Kansas on July 17, 1941, to Neva and Charles Medsker. They later moved to Logan, Utah where he spent the majority of his youth. His parents divorced and Neva married Carl Jacobson. They lived in Logan Canyon where the mountains became his playground.
After graduating high school Medsker joined the US Navy. He served in the Navy for three years on the submarine USS Abraham. He was honorably discharged and then served in the Gulf States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He met his sweetheart, Brenda (Old What's Her Name) Summers shortly after he got home from his mission while working at a coffee shop inside Logan Lanes. He had no intention of getting married quickly after his mission, but he said it best, "my heart won^t listen." After only knowing each other for a few months they were married in the Logan Temple on December 18, 1964.
After graduating from USU they moved to Washington DC where Medsker worked for the CIA while he continued his education in law at Georgetown.
Together they had five children, Michael, Jonathan Fred, Michelle, Alison and Brittney. They were all his favorite. They have 18 grandchildren and two great-grandsons. He loved them to "pieces."
Medsker loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and willingly served in any calling he was asked and had many incredible experiences. He especially loved working with the youth and spent many years serving with the scouts. He also served on many Woodbadge staffs and was a course director as a mighty Raven. He received the Silver Beaver Award.
Medsker and his wife served as guest missionaries on Temple Square, missionaries in the San Diego Mission and as Ogden Temple workers.
Medsker worked as an attorney for many years and enjoyed the clients, attorneys, and judges he was able to rub shoulders with. He had great regard for the law and helping people.
Medsker was an attorney by profession, but an adventurer by heart. He loved to be in the outdoors. He worked hard and played hard. He hiked countless miles and enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors with friends and family. Many went with him on his annual Wind Rivers backpacking trip.
Medsker loved meeting people and getting to know them. He gave the best hugs and anyone who received them felt of his Christlike love. He was often heard saying to his grandchildren, "give me some sugar."
We will all miss the card games around the table, his puns, poems, one-liners and cheesy jokes. He was an example to us with a love of the Savior, amazing faith and an unconquerable soul. He was a great dad, husband, grandpa, uncle, and friend.
He leaves behind his wonderful wife, Brenda, his children, Jonathan (Janet), Michelle, Alison (Boomer), Brittney (Reggie); daughter-in-law, Julia; 18 grandchildren, and two great- grandsons. He also leaves his brother, Staten; and sisters, Carol, Joyce, and Nancy. Also, other half-sisters, Mary, Margie, Suzanne, Sharman, Michelle, as well as many other wonderful extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael, by his parents, and two sisters, Dian and Gladys.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Pleasant View 18th Ward, 1650 N 400 W, Harrisville, UT. Friends may visit with family on Friday, January 17th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N Washington Blvd., North Ogden, UT and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Church. Interment at 2:30 p.m. at Paradise City Cemetery, 8940 S 340 E, Paradise, UT.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the LDS Church Humanitarian Services.
Condolences may be shared at: