Richard E. Rowe
1928 - 2021
Richard Eugene Rowe our loving husband, father and grandfather returned to his heavenly home on January 10, 2021. He was born September 27, 1928 at home in Huntsville, Utah. His parents were Nicholas Thomas and Nancie Vivetta Jensen Rowe. He resided in Weber County all his life. After graduating from Weber High School, he enlisted in the Navy and served on the island of Guam in the South Pacific and was honorably discharged.
He met the love of his life, Laona Mae Kelly in 1950, they were married in 1952 at Ogden First Christian Church. They were happily married 67 years. To this union four children were born. He is survived by his wife, Laona, son Steven (Suzette) Rowe of Salt Lake City, daughter Sharon (Kelly) Daneluk of Kaysville, Scott Rowe of North Ogden, four grandchildren: Justin Rowe, Janessa (Karl) Grimm, Jackson Daneluk and Maddisen Daneluk.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melinda Rowe, his parents, three brothers and a sister.
Richard was a family man and enjoyed spending time with all of his family. He was a journeyman barber and served the public for 39 years in Ogden as the owner of the Ben Lomond Barbershop until his retirement in 1993.
His interests were refinishing antique furniture, collecting antiques with his wife and gardening. He was blessed with good health, lived a good long life and taught by example. His favorite song was "How Great Thou Art" and favorite poem was "One Last Gift".
The family wishes to thank the staff of Quail Meadow Assisted Living for their compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd. Family will meet friends at the mortuary on Saturday from 12:45-1:45 pm.
Interment will be at Washington Heights Memorial Park.
Services will be live streamed on the bottom of Richard's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com.