Richard Floyd Thompson
Richard Floyd Thompson, 85 passed away from his fight with cancer on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Layton, Utah surrounded by his family. He was born to Floyd and Helen Thompson on August 20, 1935 in Northern Minnesota on the family farm. He married Jolene R. Hess on August 10, 1957. They have four children. Richard worked and retired from the Thom McAn shoe company after 42 years as a District and Regional Sales Manager, covering the west coast.
Richard was a loving husband, father and grandfather, to his wife, Jolene; their children, Cindy (Kevin) Bertagnolli, Debra (Ted) Parry, Craig (Jodie) Thompson, Janet (David) Chandley; eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Richard loved to travel the world and loved planning his next cruise trip. He loved spending time up at their cabin with family and friends. He loved a good pastry.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and sister, Dolores Kraft. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Zwemke; and brother, Gerald (Sonny) Thompson.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. A family graveside service will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 East Crestwood Drive.
Condolences may be sent to www.myers-mortuary.com.