September 30, 1945 ~ July 10, 2020
Richard Gibson Marriott, son of Yula Gibson and Elwin Wade Marriott, died on July 10, 2020, as the result of an accidental fall when he was alone at his Spring, TX, home.
Rick was born September 30, 1945, in Ogden, Utah. When he was five years old his family moved to South Ogden, where he spent most of his youth. He attended Weber County schools, graduating from Bonneville HS in 1963. He married Maria Entjes when they were both young, and they had two children together, Christine and Joni, before divorcing in 1970.
Rick supported his young family by working part-time as a janitor for the Weber County Schools and teaching guitar lessons at Glen Brothers music store in downtown Ogden. He was a very accomplished musician, learned the piano, sang in the high school choir, and played guitar professionally for several years while attending Weber State University, where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in 1968.
After working for several years at the Utah State Social Services department, Rick married Connie Lee Hurt and went to graduate school at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, earning a PhD degree in Experimental Psychology in 1976. While still in New Mexico, he and Connie had his third daughter, Amanda.
He took a position as assistant professor in the psychology department at Lamar University in Beaumont, TX, where he rose over the years from head of the Department of Psychology to Dean of Arts and Sciences, and Associate Vice President. Both of his older daughters, Christine and Joni, joined him in Beaumont, graduating from Lamar University, while the youngest, Amanda, graduated from the University of Texas, Austin, with her father's dedicated support. He understood the value of a good education.
Rick and Connie divorced in 1992 and he later married Merilyn Howton, becoming stepfather to her three grown offspring, Dana, Jimmy, and Mike, who he treated as his own and who came to love him dearly. He completed his academic career at Mount Union University in Alliance, Ohio, serving as psychology professor, dean and Vice President of Academic Affairs.
Retiring in 2004, Richard and Merilyn moved to Horseshoe Bay near Marble Falls, TX, and then after a few years to Spring, TX, where Merilyn could be close to her family.
Although Richard remained physically active for most of his life, running, jogging, and playing tennis, he fell from a ladder in 2011, suffering a back injury that required spinal cord surgery, and ultimately led to a diagnosis of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), an affliction that twice qualified him for hospice care, as at first he was not expected to live very long. He survived the long odds of that disease for nine years despite undergoing aortic valve replacement and falling again several times in recent years resulting in repeated hospitalizations to treat his wounds.
Rick will be remembered for his good looks, easy smile, quiet manner, gentle spirit, and steadfast determination to thrive and keep going, while always providing for his family. Starting at a young age, he understood hardship and frugality, working diligently through good times and bad to make his way in life. At home, he taught his daughters to make homemade pizza, and they enjoyed baking his favorite chocolate chip cookies for him. He was fastidious around the house and washed his well-maintained cars every weekend. He shared his love of music with his family, playing guitar even into his last years. Rick never forgot his Utah roots, returning whenever possible to visit family and friends, tour his old stomping grounds, and survey the fields of his grandfather's farm where he had worked and played as a boy.
Professionally, he was a gifted and often sought-after teacher and a favorite professor for his many students, a much-admired collaborator among co-workers, and a respected leader of the faculty. While he was a well-regarded administrator, his true love and brilliance was in teaching. Even at the height of his administrative positions at Mount Union, he insisted on teaching at least one class each semester so he could stay in touch with the students. He was active in civic organizations, helping promote higher education and its importance to the life of a community.
Rick is survived by all of his daughters and his three stepchildren, eight grandchildren, his wife, his siblings, Janice, John and his wife, Velma, and his lifelong best friend, Ronald Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of his life was held in Spring, TX, by his Texas family, where his remains were also interred (see https://www.ad disonfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Richard-Marriott/#!/Obituary). Family and friends in Utah plan to hold an informal gathering locally in remembrance and celebration of his life once the current pandemic recedes and it is safe to again congregate together. In the meantime, friends, family, and acquaintances are invited to send their memories of Rick and tributes to:
jgmarriott@gmail.com for distribution to all those who knew him.