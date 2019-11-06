Richard Glenn Miller, 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Richard was born on May 23, 1930, in Portland, Oregon to Glenn George and Velora Lay Miller. Richard graduated with a B.S. in Logistics Management, attended War College, achieved CPL status, and held several technical and leadership positions while supporting several national defense objectives. He continued his support of national defense while continuing to work at Northrop-Grumman and Select Engineering Services (SES) for several years following his retirement from the Air Force.
Richard married his life-long sweetheart Jenness Deon Judkins on June 10, 1952. They lived in the Uintah Highlands most of their lives with several of their summers spent in St. George, UT. He served a church mission in Fresno California and is a veteran of the Korean War. During his military service (1952 to 1954) one of his primary functions was to rapidly calculate and direct the trajectory of artillery. During his tour of duty, he held the offices of Staff Sergeant (battle), Corporal, and Communications Chief for radio/wire.
Richard grew up with siblings, Barbara (Jimmy) Wright, Bob (Marcia) Miller, Dianne (Garry) Power and Donn (Diana) Miller. He graduated from Davis High School in 1949. He was a member of the NRA, Society of Logistic Engineers, HAFB Officers Club, and CPL Group.
Richard was very kindhearted and loving. He had an unwavering faith and love for his Heavenly Father and Savior. He was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he held many callings in various wards and stakes including ward and stake financial clerk. He loved to study and teach the Gospel, most of all. He enjoyed camping, cooking, reading, and collecting an extensive Deseret Book library.
He is survived by his wife, J. Deon Miller; three children, David (Barbara) Miller, Mark (Candy) Miller, Tami (Richard) Stephens; 11 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Richard was loved dearly by those who knew him best, we will all miss you! Until we meet again.
Special thanks to his family and friends, Stonehenge and Legacy House for their loving care.
Condolences may be shared at: