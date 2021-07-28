Richard Goff Kemp
On Thursday July 22nd, Richard Goff Kemp, loving husband, Father, Grandfather, passed way from Cancer at age 83. Richard was born April 18, 1938 to Willard A. Kemp and Carol Goff Kemp. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1956 where he served on the Year Book Staff and was part of the Key Club. He served a Mission to Montana from1958 to 1960. He went on to graduate in 1966 with a B.S. in Education, he also married Susan Heiner in the Salt Lake Temple. In 1977 he received a M. E. D. degree from BYU.
Richard and Susan had three children, Candace, Curtis and Ryan. Richard loved music, photography, electronics and carpentry. He trained on the Organ with Roy Darly, a tabernacle organist. He won a photography contest for America 1st Credit Union and his picture was on the company's credit card. He was a member of the Davis County amateur Radio Club and helped with communication for the Bountiful Parades. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had a strong testimony of the gospel.
He served in many callings in the church including 70s Quorum President when the church still had 70s in the Stakes. He served as ward organist for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Susan, his parents Willard and Carol, his daughter- in- law Heidi. He is survived by his sister, Pam (Will) Bishop; daughter, Candace (John); Sons, Curtis and Ryan Kemp; Grandchildren: Brandon (Nikki) Winkelmen, Brooke (Taylor) Roueche, Jared and Isaac Winkelman, Cydney Hall, Cambell Hall, Hayden Kemp; and one Great-grandchild, Massimo Winkelman.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 30th, 20201 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main St., Bountiful, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31st at 11:00 am at the Stake Center 1540 North 400 East, Bountiful.
Services will be streamed live on Russon Brothers Facebook page and Richard's obituary page at www.russonmortuary.com.
Flowers or donations may be sent to Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main St., Bountiful, UT. 84010