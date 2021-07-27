Richard Grippi Jul 27, 2021 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard GrippiRichard Grippi, 42, died in Ogden, Utah.Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesHooper family shocked by 'racist' letter, hosting party to defuse situationNorth Ogden man stops watering his lawn, calls on others to join in to save waterHow to stop spam texts that are sent to your deviceRoosters, Slackwater, born and bred in Ogden, expanding to SLCWeller’s Bistro brings German cuisine to Northern UtahPair of LDS missionaries, 1 from Box Elder County, die in New Mexico car crashDavis County Fair to be replaced by Heritage Festival in 2022Ogden administration hoping tax incentive money will spur Ogden River housing projectMilwaukee Bucks gift players NBA Finals championship jackets made in Ogden by Coleman Knitting MillsOgden, Provo school districts join lawsuit against Juul +24 Multimedia editor's pick Best in the business recognized at Ogden-Weber Chamber gala Apr 16, 2021 0 The Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Gala on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Peery's Egyptian Theater. Latest News Utah State Senate shoots down progressive group's campaign software allegations Second fire in a year hits car parts recycling site in Ogden At least 8 killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm Weber State football picked 1st in both preseason polls; Big Sky preseason teams released Former state contracts official sentenced to probation after plea bargain in parks division fraud case Bountiful police look for suspects in shooting that injured 2 men Ogden Contemporary Arts presents ‘King’s Mouth’ art installation by Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips in conjunction with Ogden Twilight concert Man critically injured in dirt bike crash on Weber County trail