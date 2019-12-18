Richard H. Okelberry

January 20, 1934 ~ December 16, 2019
Richard Harold Okelberry, 85, our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed on December 16, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born on January 20, 1934, in Oakley, Idaho to William Sandberg and Irene Eliza Smith Okelberry. Richard grew up in Oakley and attended school there. He was born and raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He met the love of his life, Betty Helen Marie Hachmeister in Ogden, Utah and they were married on August 15, 1952, in Burley, Idaho.
Dick was a jack of all trades and accomplished so much during his life. He worked at Hill Air Force Base for 38 years as an airplane technician and shift supervisor. He started as a war-fighter mechanic and then was one of the members that rolled out the F-16 Jets. Additionally, Richard was a member of the 18-crew team that built the Farmington Towers. Dick was also known to fix all kinds of mechanical objects including cars, any small engines, and also worked at several service stations. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, farming, fishing, sewing, and he was an excellent horseman. Richard went from fixin' an engine, wiping the grease off his hands, and walking in the house to sew a blouse for his wife.
Richard is survived by his wife, Betty Okelberry; five children, Rocky Okelberry, Tami Christison, Bill (Jill) Okelberry, Teri (Marni) Spiers, and Richie (Valerie) Okelberry; 10 grandchildren, Jason (Jamie) Okelberry, Brandon Okelberry, Krystle (Matt) Abbott, Oaks (Sara) Okelberry, Eric (Ashley) Okelberry, Austin (Stephanie) Okelberry, Zach Okelberry, Tyler (Caitlin) Okelberry, Bailie (Weston) Clark, and Brynlee Okelberry; and 13 great-grandchildren; and one brother, David (Rhea) Okelberry. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Verl, Joseph, and Myron Okelberry; sisters, Lillian Osterhout, Rachel Martindale, and Betty Osterhout; son-in-law, Ron Christison, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Okelberry.
Richard was the best teacher and will be deeply missed by many.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd, Ogden, UT 84403.
The family expresses their gratitude to Hearts for Hospice for their loving care.
