June 14, 1930 ~ March 29, 2020
Richard J. Hooper age 89 passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. He was born June 14, 1930 in Annabella Utah to William Hooper and Vida May Brown Hooper. Richard graduated from Davis High School in 1948 and then went on to work many years in construction.
He married Anna Carter, June 1949 and had 4 children together. They later divorced. He then married Beverly Hooper July 9, 1971 in the LDS temple. Together, they took on many adventures and lived in multiple states, including Utah, Arizona, California, and Oregon.
One of his most cherished experiences while living in Oregon and California was taking scenic drives along the Pacific Coast Highway as well as loading up his boat for a day of fishing. Richard could repair or engineer almost anything. He loved gardening and you could never leave without a bag of fresh veggies in hand.
Richard and Beverly were huge advocates for alternative medicine, always eager to find out and implement new remedies to improve their lifestyle. Later in life, they adopted three animals who eventually turned into their fur-children, Mika (dog), Pierre (cat), and Babbet (cat). Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Beverly, son Glen, Grandson Brian Ashley, Father William Hooper, Mother Vida May Brown Hooper, Brothers Keith, William, Samuel Hooper, Sisters Evelyn May Carter and Elsie Adelia Hooper Poulson.
He was the last surviving member of his family. He is survived by 3 children: Richard, Debbie Ashley, Marianne (Don) Jerome. Twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his extended family Michael (Christine) Jones, Jerry (Caye) Jones, Diane (Bob) Stack, Vernon Jones, Mary Booth, Megan (Alex) Jones; ten grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren and a newly welcomed great-great grandchild.
Special thanks to Solstice Hospice and Sunridge Assisted Living for providing such great care and compassion towards Richard in the last few months of his life. Richard will be cremated and then resting peacefully with his wife Beverly at Myer's Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 North Monroe Boulevard, Ogden, Utah, 84404. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.