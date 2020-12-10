Richard Kehoe Wayman
Kehoe was born in Ogden UT to Jeffery Butch and Carol Squires Wayman June 25, 1966.
He graduated from Bonneville High in 1984.
Upon graduation he left Utah to work in Montana, going after his dreams and doing what he loved best. He quickly called this his new home. He married Teresa Cheff and they raised 4 beautiful children, Jeff, Kristen, Woodrow & Bridger. Shortly after Kehoe & Teresa married, they purchased Big Salmon Outfitters in the Bob Marshall Wilderness in 1987. The South Fork became his home in the summers, and the "Big Slide" until late each fall. He created countless memories, with his family, friends, and those special animals that made many of these activities possible.
Kehoe had many talents and enjoyed using them to help others, which created many cherished relations and made lifetime friends, ones that you could call family. Some of those things that were most enjoyed included raising horses, cattle, hay and moving all those irrigation pipes, and getting to know new people. During the off-season (if you can call it that!) he liked those ski trips, showing off his skills as a talented skier.
In 2010 Kehoe made contact with a school friend (Paulette Christensen), who just happened to be his first kiss. They had dinner in Salt Lake and the rest became history. On June 2nd of 2012 they were married in Lehi, Utah. With the time that they had, they loved, had fun, and grew as a couple. There were many special times that were had.
In 2014, taking the advice from his wife to slow down and enjoy life, the Outfitting Business, and Montana Ranch was put up for sale. A beautiful ranch in Hyattville, Wyoming was purchased. Paulette retired from teaching, and they were finally able to live under the same roof year-round.
The last few weeks of his life he spent with his Mom, in Utah, enjoying storytelling, talking about memories, good times, and helping with projects around the house. Kehoe received some of that mother's touch that only his mother could give.
He was preceded in death by his Father.
He is survived by his wife Paulette, his daughter Kirsten, and sons, Jeff, Woodrow, and Bridger, his stepchildren, Ashley and Jace, Mother Carol, brothers Rob, Rhett, and Dan, 12 Grandchildren. Kehoe loved being a "GRANDPA" always sharing in those special moments.
His favorite Saddle Horse Joker, Mule Worm, and Karly his all-time favorite dog, who are now wandering the endless wilderness trails in the eternities.
At Kehoe's request, no service will be held. Cremation has taken place; as his last request was to have his boys take one last camping trip with him to spread his ashes in those mountains he loved so much, where so many memories were made and having them overlooking his backcountry home.