April 25, 1943 ~ May 17, 2020
Richard Keith Hansen, 77, passed away in a motorcycle accident on May 17, 2020. Richard was born in Price, Utah on April 25, 1943 to Richard Dean and Betty Ella Downard Hansen. He was the oldest of eight children.
After he returned from his LDS mission, he married his sweetheart, Marion Wilson Lindsay in the Logan Temple on August 4, 1966. Richard was the proud father of four children: Mark (Tammie) Hansen, Wendy (Randy) Bushman, April (T.J.) Jefferson, and Darrin Hansen. His 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren will miss him dearly.
Special thanks to the first responders, EMT's, and especially the guardian angel who sat with her arms around Mark at the scene of the accident.
Friends may call at Aaron's Mortuary, 1050 South State in Clearfield on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., or at the grave site in the Clearfield Cemetery on Friday at 12 Noon p.m. while observing social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org in Richard's honor.
