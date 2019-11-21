1946 ~ 2019
Richard L. McPhie passed away on November 18, 2019. He was born on December 27, 1946, to Les and Maud McPhie in Heber City, UT. Richard was the youngest of four boys.
Richard went to Wasatch High, UT State and Weber College. He served an LDS Mission to Southern California.
He married Nancy Thompson and they had three sons. Richard coached soccer and was involved with Scouting.
He enjoyed fishing and camping with family at Flaming Gorge. Richard had special memories of hunting trips with his brothers, sons, nephews and longtime friends. Mostly he loved being at the Dinosaur Park with grandkids.
After he retired, he spent time woodworking. Richard loved photography and had an extensive camera collection.
Richard is survived by his wife Nancy; sons Weston, Matthew (Kristen) and JR; his brothers Bob and Charles McPhie and many nieces and nephews. Richard's grandchildren are Cache, Kelton, Jake, Tage, Londyn and Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Joe.
Services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:45 a.m. to 10:46895 a.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: