Richard Lee Aeschlimann
September 11, 1938 ~ February 8, 2021
Richard Lee Aeschlimann, age 82, our loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away at McKay Dee Hospital on February 8, 2021, after his loving heart gave out on him.
Richard was born September 11, 1938, at the Dee Memorial Hospital in Ogden, Utah, to William Fredrick and Mima Lee Payne of Uintah, Utah. Richard graduated from Weber High School in 1956 and started working at Fisher Hess Auto Body and Painting. On February 4, 1960, Richard married the love of his life, ADonna Lee Price. It was love at first sight, and Richard has been dating her ever since. Together, they raised four lovely children, MelaLee Winn, Leland Aeschlimann (Shamra), Margaret Anne Karegeannes, and William Aeschlimann (Kristen). Richard has nine precious grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. Richard was a member of the First Christian Church and an avid car enthusiast. He loved racing vehicles in his younger years, which included burning rubber throughout all of Ogden, but always had a place in his heart for classic cars. He was known to "Paint the Town" and "Cut a Rug".
Richard worked for Boeing Aerospace for over 17 years and built missiles for the U.S. Government. In 1977, Richard was selected by his peers to receive "The Governor's Craftsman Award" for his outstanding work and leadership. Richard owned and operated Iron Sides Auto Body and Paint Shop and later with his son Leland owned and operated Ash's Auto Body and Paint. In addition to working a full-time job, Richard volunteered his time as a Cub Scout Leader and assisted the scouts in camping, hunting, and the young men's group.
After retiring from the auto body business, Richard worked for Ogden Auto Paint and Glass and ended his career as a door greeter at Sam's Club. Richard loved all and lived to help others. For Richard, strangers were friends in the making, and he never missed an opportunity to make a new friend. Richard took delight in socializing with anyone and everyone. He was well known and loved by all. He will greatly missed. We love you, Rich/Dad/Grandpa!
Viewing services will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah, on February 14th, 2021 from 6:00- 8:00 pm. It's only fitting that a man who was born to love be celebrated on Valentine's Day. Funeral services will be held February 15th, 2021 in the Meeting House at 3250 Polk Ave. A viewing will precede the funeral from 10:00-10:45 am. The funeral will begin at 11:00.
Interment Services will be in the Uintah Cemetery, 1500 E. 6450 S. Uintah, Utah. Due to Health Department restrictions facial mask, social distancing, and "Air Hugs" are required.