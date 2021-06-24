Richard Lee Taylor
Richard Lee Taylor, passed away June 19, 2021. He was born on October 8, 1930 to Rama Iverson Inman and Clarence Taylor in Phoenix, Arizona. He married Karlene Parker in the Logan Temple on June 22, 1956.
Richard was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Elder Quorum, Bishopric, High Council. He served as caretaker for Layton Stake Camp at Lyman Lake for ten years. He loved to serve.
He served in the US Navy for four years during the Korean War Conflict. He received his GED while serving in the Navy; graduated with a BS from Weber State College; and received a Master's degree from Utah State.
He was a Davis County School teacher and coach for 32 years. He was a manager of the Layton outdoor swimming pool in 1960s and 70s and managed the Davis County Fair for six years.
He loved sports, especially racquetball, running and softball. He loved watching BYU Sports! He loved to coach and mentor young athletes and always followed their progress. He was an avid rock hound and made jewelry and belt buckles. He enjoyed gardening.
A special thanks to Tendercare Hospice, Sunridge Assisted Living, Physician, Layne Barker and Dan Humiston. Also to son-in-law, Joe Hamblin and daughter in law, Jody Taylor for their compassionate and loving care.
Richard is survived by daughter, Kristine (Joe) Hamblin; sons, Jeffrey (Jilleen) Taylor, Steven (Jody) Taylor; ten grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sweet wife, Karlene.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Myers Mortuary of Layton, 250 North Fairfield Road. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9 - 9:45 a.m. Interment will be at Layton Memorial Park, 1867 N Fairfield Road. Mask are required.
Services will be live streamed and may be seen at the bottom of obituary page when the services begin.