July 22, 1932 ~ June 8, 2020
Richard LeRoy Crookston passed away June 8, 2020, at the age of 87. Born July 22, 1932, he was the son of Jesse LeRoy and Phyllis Garr Crookston of Hyrum.
He married Clo Della Gardner June 28, 1956, in the Logan Temple and would have celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary in a couple of weeks.
He served in the Korean War where he was wounded twice and was decorated with the Purple Heart and an Oak Leaf Cluster.
Richard was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as a Bishop of the Roy 22nd Ward and served a mission to the Philippines with his wife Clo.
He received an Associate Degree in Business from Stevens-Henager College and retired from IRS after 28 years of service. He was a Master Gardener and a charter volunteer of Davis County Master Gardener Association. For several years he served as the director over the Stake Grape Vineyard Welfare Farm.
Richard was a resident of Roy for 58 years in the same home. Most people would describe him as one of the kindest persons you will ever meet.
He was father to four children, Rick (Rebecca), Jana (Lee) Elmer, Karen Marcus, and Corey (Christie); 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren with three on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marilyn Smith Morris.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Roy City Cemetery, 2300 West 5200 South. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
For attending the graveside service please follow CDC Covid-19 guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Services will be livestreamed under Richard's obituary and condolences may be shared at: