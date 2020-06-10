Richard Lewis Lilly, 41, passed away on June 7, 2020, at his home in Layton, Utah.
He was born August 28, 1978, the son of Bennie O. Lilly Jr. and Denise Rae Peterson Lilly in Provo, Utah.
He had a Bachelor's Degree in Microbiology and worked at McKay-Dee Hospital as an anesthesia monitoring technician, was an Adjunct Professor at Weber State University, and taught science classes at Clearfield High School.
Rick married Emily Lynn Sorenson on June 26, 2003.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also was the Weber/Ogden Adaptive Program founder and participated in the U.S. and World Transplant Games. Rick coached bowling and high school basketball.
He loved bowling, basketball, swimming, and fly fishing.
Surviving are his wife Emily, son, Easton Viking Lilly, daughters, Andalynn Lilly, Lynneah Marie Lilly, Layton; parents, Bennie O. Lilly Jr. and Denise Rae Peterson Lilly, Blackfoot, ID; grandparents, Marian H. Peterson, Blackfoot, ID; Helen H. Holmberg, Des Moines, IA; brothers, Karl Viking Lilly, Scottsdale, AZ; Nathan Robert Lilly, Spanish Fork; Samuel Scott Lilly, Kaysville; and sister, Xochi Lee Lilly Minchey (Nathan), Brentwood, CA.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main. Friends may visit family Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
"In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to the Rick Lilly Memorial Fund at America First Credit Union (routing # 324377516), Acct #9116104. Proceeds will be used to help defray funeral costs and to help establish a scholarship fund for Transplant Games athletes in Rick's name."
Condolences may be shared at: