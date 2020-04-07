Richard Lindsay Couturier passed away on April 3, 2020. He was born in Montello, Nevada on February 18, 1938, to Richard N. and Jean Lindsey Couturier.
Richard married Valentine Constanty on December 29, 1968, in Evanston, Wyoming they were married for 51 years. Richard had two sons, Richard and Lance and was a stepfather to Steven Greger.
He worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad for 46 years, and after his retirement, he volunteered for several years at the Ogden Union Station.
Richard was an avid golfer and thoroughly enjoyed his weekly breakfast outings with his longtime buddies.
Richard is survived by his best friend and wife, Valentine; son, Richard; two grandchildren, R.J (Nicki) Couturier, Anna Nicole (Marcus) Reiber; three great- grandchildren, R. Owen, Emma Grace and Jacob Couturier.
He was preceded in death by his son Lance and step-son, Steven Greger.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist Kaysville Mortuary, 400 No. Main Street, Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Thursday, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary.
The family requests that guests please follow the CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Richard will be laid to rest at the Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 Crestwood Rd on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at12:00 p.m. Military Honors will be accorded.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St., Kaysville, Utah.
