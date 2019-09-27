May 25, 1930 ~ September 24, 2019
It is with sweet peace we share with everyone, the passing of our wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, Richard Lyle (Dick) Carter. He stepped through the veil September 24, 2019, at home, where he always wanted to be. He leaves behind, as a gift to his family, a legacy of faith, hard work, and service to many. He lived as he believed, and we honor his name.
He was born on May 25, 1930, to John F. and Alice B. Carter in Ogden, Utah. He was preceded by six brothers, Ferrell Edward, Maylon Marchant, Jack Leon, Everett Vaughn, Clarence Lamar, and Alvin Ray, and two sisters, Almina May and Carol Faye. He was the last surviving member of his family.
On May 18, 1951, he married the love of his life, Grace South, for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. They shared 68 years together, creating family memories that will last forever. His wonderfully faithful wife, Grace, whom he loved with all his soul, was at his side until his last breath. He loved and served his four children and their spouses: Gary Richard Carter (Karen), Kayla (Carter) Robinson (Jeff), Brian John Carter (Rose), and Debra Rae Carter King (Mark). He was grandpa to 20 grandchildren and great- grandpa to 14 great-grandchildren. Together, each enjoyed his wit and humor and were witness to the pure love and graciousness he carried throughout his life.
He loved the Lord and he loved to serve. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in numerous callings, including Elders Quorum President, Young Men Presidencies, Sunday School Teacher, High Counselor, and Bishop for 10 years. He loved the Temple and served as an Ogden Temple ordinance worker for 12 years.
He loved his country and served it faithfully. Ten days after marrying his eternal companion, he joined the Army and honorably served during the Korean War.
He attended school at Washington Elementary, Burch Creek Elementary, and Riverdale Junior High, and he graduated from Weber High School in 1949. He attended Weber College (now Weber State University) and received an Associate Degree in 1954. In 1956, he graduated from Utah State University receiving a BS Degree and later in 1969 a Master's Degree.
He was a man of integrity and a man who knew the meaning of hard work. He had been employed in the Ogden area working for Alton Halverson Plumbing, Cream O'Weber Dairy, Langford Plumbing, and Anderson Lumber Company. After graduating from Utah State University, he was employed by the Ogden City School District. During this time, he taught English at Central Junior High and Ogden High School. He served as an Assistant Principal at Central Junior High School and Ogden High School, and as Principal at Hillcrest Elementary School. He also served on various District committees, including as Chairman of a Committee to develop a new English Curriculum Guide for use in District Junior High Schools. He retired in 1987 after 32 years of educational service.
He embraced life to the fullest. He loved hunting, fishing, sports of all types, music and dancing. He was also a member of the Sons of Utah Pioneers for many years. He loved to sing. Music filled his life to the brim and it was the very essence of his soul. For approximately 27 years, he had the pleasure of singing with a group of fellow educators in a group known as "The Lost Chords."
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the South Ogden 3rd Ward Chapel, 4075 Orchard Ave., South Ogden, Utah. The family will meet with friends Sunday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Missionary Fund.
