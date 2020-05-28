Richard Martin Phipps

June 23, 1930 ~ May 25, 2020
Our sweet, kind, loving father and grandfather passed away peacefully May 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family from natural ailments associated with age. Born in Ogden, Richard graduated from Ogden High in 1948. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1949 and served as a submarine tech on the U.S.S. Segundo and U.S.S. Besugo and served during the Korean Conflict.
Dad married JoeAnn Dangerfield and they had three amazing children. Later divorced and married Belva Barrett in 1987 and welcomed her family into his life. She passed away on February 6, 2018.
His career was working at IML and ABF Freight as an office manager.
The most important things in Richard's life were his family and his wonderful friends and neighbors who supported and cared for him over the years. He loved playing golf, bowling, and boating with family.
Richard is survived by his son, Marty (Karla) Phipps; daughters, Kerry (Scott) Giles and Diane (Dennis) Marietti; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and Belva's family, two sons, two daughters, many grandchildren, and great-grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert, and sisters, Ruth and Shirley.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
His wishes were to gather as family and friends at a Celebration of Life Party, on his 90th birthday, which will be held June 23, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lomond View Park, 220 East Elberta Drive, North Ogden.
The family would like to thank The Lodge in North Ogden for their loving care and Encompass Hospice for helping us through his final days.
In lieu of flowers, take a moment and be kind to each other.
Condolences may be shared at: