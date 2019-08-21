May 27, 1930 ~ August 18, 2019
Richard Milton Jenson, our loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away August 18, 2019, at the Intermountain Layton Hospital. He was born on May 27, 1930, in Smithfield, Utah, the son of Charles Merlin Jenson and Carrie Olson Jenson. He married his sweetheart, Colleen Hansen, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple on October 25, 1951.
He graduated from North Cache High School and Utah State University. During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army stationed in South Korea. Upon returning home, he completed a master's degree in music education and taught music, English, and art in public schools. He returned to graduate school to study English literature and composition, taught at Weber State University for 35 years, and completed a doctorate degree at Utah State University in curriculum development and English education. He retired as a colonel after serving 35 years in the Army Reserve.
He sang in many musicals and operas throughout Cache Valley and the Ogden area. He was a member and soloist with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. He directed the Men of Song male chorus for 25 years.
Active in the LDS Church, he served as music director, ward clerk, bishop's counselor, bishop, member of the stake high council, high priests group leader, stake finance clerk, stake Sunday School president, and faithful home teacher. He served as an Ogden LDS Temple worker for ten years.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law Marlin and Vesta Hansen, brothers Charles, Robert, and Leon; his sister Leah, his sisters-in-law Kathleen Jenson and Faye Jenson, his brothers-in-law Wendell Hansen and Blaine Hansen, and his granddaughter Heather Jenson.
He is survived by his wife, his four children: Richard and Carol Jenson, Carolyn and Greg Gibbons, Susan Jones, and Deanne and LaMont Sheridan, 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, his brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Sharee Jenson, his sister and brother-in-law Marjorie and Ken Kraus, and his sisters-in-law Loraine Hansen and Ruth Hansen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Smithfield Cemetery, Smithfield, Utah.
