Richard N. Buss, passed away on August 1, 2019, at the age of eighty-five of natural causes. The son of William and Francis Buss, he is the youngest of seven children, five of whom have previously departed from this earthly life.
He is survived by one sister Elaine (Buss) Graebner Behnke of Wisconsin. He is also survived by his wife Doris K. (Reilly) Buss and his three children Bryan: W. Buss (Shelly Buss) of McKinney, TX., Renee (Buss) Circuit (Jeffrey H. Circuit) of Doylestown, PA, and Kenneth W. Buss (Tricia Buss) of Mountain Green, UT, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Richard lived a long, full and complete life. Born on December 8, 1933, in Milwaukee Wisconsin, Richard spent most of his life there including thirty-eight years in Cedarburg, WI., where he raised his family.
A furniture finisher by trade, he also served his county for four years in the Air Force. He was a great person that loved to laugh. Quick witted with a dry sense of humor, he loved to meet new people and he could start a conversation with just about anyone.
On November 28, 1959, he married the love of his life, Doris K. Reilly, and was faithfully married to her for nearly sixty years. In 2006, he and Doris moved to Utah to be closer to their son Ken and his family. Richard loved and was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a great example to his family of honesty, faithfulness, kindness and hard work. Richard was a devout Christian and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a great example of his faith and a true pioneer for his family as he converted, along with his family, to the faith in 1977.
We look forward to the day when we will be reunited once again with him as an eternal family. Rest in Peace.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the North Ogden 15th Ward, 770 E. 2100 N. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on August 9, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., and Saturday, at the church from 9:40 to 10:40 a.m. Interment; Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the general missionary fund for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: