Richard Olsen Vernieu

August 31, 1950 ~ December 10, 2019
Richard died at his home after a year of increasingly severe health problems.
He is survived by five children - Richard, Clinton, Douglas, Christian, and Mary - fourteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
He always found happiness in the great outdoors. He loved hiking, camping, and fishing. When fishing, it was always a contest to see who would catch "The First", "The Biggest", and "The Most".
He loved his motorcycle and his cats. He must have been greeted by such a joyous chorus of meows!
Richard was preceded in death by both parents and one grandson. Now he is walking in the light of his Savior's love. May he find the peace that he could not find here.
A private memorial service will be held.