Richard P. West

July 5, 1920 ~ July 1, 2019
Our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Richard Pardoe West died Monday, July 1, 2019, just 4 days short of his 99th Birthday. Such a long life so well lived! Richard was born on July 5, 1920, to Leslie C. West and Alice Pardoe West, a great-grandson to Lorin Farr-the first mayor of Ogden. Dad was very proud of his Pioneer Heritage.
Richard graduated from OHS in 1939. While there he was manager of Tiger Flashes radio, 1st lieutenant ROTC rifle team, and a recipient of the Block O Award. He attended BYU, and graduated from the U of U in 1943 with a BS degree in marketing and business. (VP Kappa Sigma) He enlisted in the US Army in 1941 and graduated from Officer Candidate School in 1945 as a second lieutenant. He was stationed in New Caledonia during his service in WWII, retiring from the Army Reserve as a Major after 26 years of service in 1975.
While in the army in Atlanta, Dad met the love of his life and best friend, Molly Edwards. They were married after a six week courtship in Ogden on September 21, 1946, and have been married just short of 73 years. Their's is a true example of love.
Richard was the owner of West Jewelers in Ogden. He was the first registered gemologist of the American Gem Society in Utah and the first Who's Who in the jewelry business. He retired in 1991 after 46 years. His store was the oldest family owned jewelry store in Utah, 85 years.
Dad was involved in many community and business organizations. He was a member of Rotary Club of Ogden and of the Ogden Golf and Country Club, Weber Wildcat Club and President of Sons Utah Pioneer, President of the Board of the American Red Cross, President of Utah Sons of the American Revolution, Boy Scouts Commissioner, PTA President at Wasatch Elementary, VP of Downtown Ogden Association, a lifetime member of Reserves Officer Association and a certified gemologist-AGS. He was also a member of Ogden Chamber of Commerce, and the Intermountain Retail Jewelry Association.
Dad enjoyed photography, traveling with family, ping pong, target shooting, bowling, yard work, and golf, even getting a Hole in One! Because of his love for genealogy, he wrote his own 292 page life history at age 95.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony and loved his Savior. He enjoyed the temple.
Ogden High School awarded Dad an honorary diploma at the OHS 2016 Commencement. Dad showed great love throughout his life for his Wife, his Family, his Friends, God, and his Country.
Richard is survived by his wife, Molly; his children: Richard (JoAnn) West, St. George, Melinda (Phil) Johnson, St. George, Lenora (Robert) Bachman, Eden, 15 grandchildren, and 12 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and two grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd.
Our special thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice and the kind employees at Pineview Assisted Living for their outstanding care of our Dad.
Condolences may be shared at: