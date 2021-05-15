Richard "Ric" Dobbs Young
March 1, 1944 - May 7, 2021
Richard "Ric" Dobbs Young, age 77, died in Mesa, Arizona on May 7, 2021. Born in Ogden, Utah on March 1, 1944, Ric was a 1962 graduate of Ogden High School and went on to earn Bachelor of Arts degrees in Philosophy and Political Science, followed by his Juris Doctorate, from the University of Utah. Ric lived in Ogden, Salt Lake, Seattle, and Portland before settling in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he lived for more than 40 years. In Las Vegas, Ric built a respected civil law practice alongside his friend and colleague, Ken Bell. In the latter years of his career, he said he truly found his place in mediation, a fitting testament to the character of a man who was always happy to help others find their way. Ric was a voracious reader, a connoisseur of Western movies, and a lover of March Madness. He never found a sweet treat that didn't have his name on it. Some of his favorite travels over the years included Hawaii, Mammoth Mountain, Laguna Beach, Zion National Park, Denmark and Russia. More than any of this, however, Ric was a devoted husband, father, and Papa - nothing in life gave him more pride than seeing his children grown and happy. Ric is survived by Kathleen, his wife of 58 years, their children Michael (Tammy) and Amanda (Jebb), grandchildren Dillon, Kylie, and Jameson, siblings Stuart (Sharon) and Trixie (Doug), brother-in-law Eddie (Kay), as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fera "Brig" and MaLou Young, and his son Anthony. Ric will be remembered by all who knew him as a wonderful person - loving, smart, kind, patient and a master storyteller. The family will hold a private memorial. Those who wish to celebrate Ric's life are encouraged to add a little kindness to the world by volunteering or donating to the charity of their choice in his memory.